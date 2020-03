March 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand King Salmon Co Ltd :

* UPDATES ON COVID-19 VIRUS IMPACT

* SO FAR HAVE BEEN ABLE TO MINIMISE IMPACT OF ANY OPERATIONAL DISRUPTIONS

* FRESH SALMON SALES TO CHINA ARE UP AND RUNNING AGAIN AFTER A BRIEF HIATUS DUE TO SUPPLY CHAIN DELAYS

* AT THIS TIME CO SEE NO NEED TO CHANGE PREVIOUSLY ADVISED GUIDANCE FOR FY20 YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE