April 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency:

* NEW ZEALAND LOCAL GOVERNMENT FUNDING AGENCY SAYS FOLLOWING BOOKBUILD PROCESS FOR FIXED RATE BONDS OFFER, SETS ISSUE SIZE AT NZ$1.1 BILLION

* BONDS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED ON 15 APRIL AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE QUOTED ON NZX DEBT MARKET ON 16 APRIL Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)