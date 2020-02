Feb 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand Refining Company Ltd :

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX NZ$4.2 MILLION VERSUS NZ$30 MILLION

* GIVEN HEADWINDS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON SUPPLY & DEMAND, LOW MARGIN ENVIRONMENT TO LIKELY REMAIN IN EARLY 2020

* 2020 CAPEX FORECAST DOWN FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF NZ$99M TO NZ$70M

* FORECAST 10-YEAR AVERAGE CAPEX OF NZ$70M, STILL EXPECT TO MAINTAIN LONG-TERM AVERAGE OF NZ$65M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: