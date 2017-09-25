BRIEF-New Zealand Refining Co updates on Auckland pipeline leak

Sept 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand Refining Company Ltd -

* Impact of repair cost on co’s fy 2017 npat will be in range of nz$9-11 million

* Based on actual repair time, co has revised down revenue impact from initial announcement of $10-15 million to $8-9 million

* First estimation of costs associated to repairs to refinery to auckland pipeline​, recovery and remediation will be nz$ 4- 5 million

* Only a limited amount of losses due to repairs is expected to be recovered

