March 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand Refining Company Ltd :

* EARNED PROCESSING FEES OF NZ$23.0 MILLION IN JANUARY/FEBRUARY

* REFINERY THROUGHPUT FOR JANUARY/FEBRUARY WAS 6.9 MILLION BARRELS

* AS PART OF RESPONSE TO LOW MARGIN ENVIRONMENT & COVID-19 IMPACT, PRIMARY FOCUS HAS BEEN TO CUT CASH SPEND IMMEDIATELY

* REDUCED 2020 CAPITAL PROGRAMME