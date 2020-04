BRIEF-New Zealand Refining Says Refining NZ To Extend Reduced Production Operating Mode By 2 Months

April 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand Refining Company Ltd :

* REFINING NZ TO EXTEND PERIOD IT IS OPERATING REFINERY IN REDUCED PRODUCTION MODE BY FURTHER 2 MONTHS TO AUG-END

* EXPECTS FURTHER PRODUCTION REDUCTIONS WILL BE REQUIRED IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 IMPACT ON CUSTOMER DEMAND FOR TRANSPORT FUELS

* DURING THIS MODE OF OPERATION CUSTOMERS CONTINUE TO MEET FEE FLOOR OBLIGATIONS UNDER PROCESSING AGREEMENTS

* COMPANY PLANS TO ACHIEVE A CASH NEUTRAL SPEND RATE, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT FEE FLOOR AND REDUCED RAP INCOME Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: