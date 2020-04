BRIEF-Neways Electronics Q1 Net Turnover Down At 127.2 Million Euros

April 16 (Reuters) - NEWAYS ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL NV :

* RECORDS SLIGHTLY LOWER TURNOVER IN Q1, ORDER INTAKE DOWN

* Q1 NET TURNOVER EUR 127.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 132.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TURNOVER AND RESULTS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2020 DUE TO THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* ORDER INTAKE STOOD AT € 118.6 MILLION IN Q1-20

* ORDER BOOK AMOUNTED TO € 282.7 MILLION AT END-MARCH 2020, SLIGHT 3.0% DECLINE COMPARED TO YEAR-END 2019 AND STAYING AT A GOOD LEVEL

* WE WILL CONTINUE FULL STEAM AHEAD WITH EARLIER INITIATED MEASURES TO IMPROVE OPERATING PROCESSES, SAFEGUARD OUR CASH-POSITION - CEO

* TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE EXPECTED LOWER DEMAND IN THE SECOND QUARTER AS A RESULT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - CEO