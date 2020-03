BRIEF-Neways Electronics Says Until Now No Unmanageable Coronavirus Impact On Supply Chain

March 17 (Reuters) - Neways Electronics International NV :

* UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF THE CORONA VIRUS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: UNTIL NOW WE ARE NOT EXPERIENCING UNMANAGEABLE IMPACTS ON OUR SUPPLY CHAIN

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE ENCOURAGE OUR OFFICE WORKERS TO WORK REMOTE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE WHILE ENSURING A CLOSE COLLABORATION WITH OUR PRODUCTION AND EXTERNAL PARTNERS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE ARE CLOSELY MONITORING THIS ON A DAILY BASIS AND ARE PREPARED IF FURTHER MEASURES NEED TO BE TAKEN