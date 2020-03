BRIEF-Neways Electronics Withdraws 2019 Dividend Proposal

March 30 (Reuters) - NEWAYS ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL NV :

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMPACT COVID-19 AND AGM

* EXPECTS GREATER IMPACT ON OPERATIONS IN Q2 AS RESULT OF DELAYS IN SUPPLY OF COMPONENTS AND TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ITS CLIENTS’ PRODUCTION FACILITIES, ESPECIALLY IN AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

* TO SAFEGUARD ITS HEALTHY FINANCIAL POSITION NEWAYS IS FOCUSING ON CASH MANAGEMENT AND MAXIMISING ITS AVAILABLE CASH IN THE COMING PERIOD

* IN THIS CONTEXT, NEWAYS DECIDED THAT IT WILL WITHDRAW ITS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 0.28 PER SHARE FOR 2019 AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE Source text: bit.ly/39tCGCz Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)