March 23 (Reuters) - Newbury Racecourse PLC:

* NEWBURY RACECOURSE SEES SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL IMPACT ON CO AS A RESULT OF SUSPENSION OF RACING, PARTICULARLY IF BAN CONTINUES BEYOND END OF APRIL

* NEWBURY RACECOURSE SEES SUBSTANTIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON TRADING AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OVER COMING MONTHS AND THEREFORE FOR FULL YEAR