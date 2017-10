Oct 10 (Reuters) - Newcastle Building Society:

* NEWCASTLE BUILDING SOCIETY - ‍DEPUTY CEO AND FINANCE DIRECTOR, ANGELA RUSSELL, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SOCIETY AFTER 16 YEARS OF SERVICE​

* NEWCASTLE BUILDING SOCIETY - ‍ANGELA RUSSELL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD IN APRIL 2018​

* NEWCASTLE BUILDING SOCIETY - ‍RUSSELL TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES OF A NON-EXECUTIVE NATURE​