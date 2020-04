April 7 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES A$20 MILLION COMMUNITY SUPPORT FUND

* A$20 MILLION COMMUNITY SUPPORT FUND TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO HOST COMMUNITIES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AT THIS POINT, CO HAS NO CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 AT ANY OF ITS OPERATIONS OR PROJECTS

* AROUND HALF OF FUND DEDICATED TO ASSISTING PAPUA NEW GUINEA’S MANAGEMENT OF COVID-19

* AT THIS POINT, ALL MINES CONTINUING TO OPERATE, NO CHANGE TO CO'S FY20 GUIDANCE