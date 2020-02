Feb 11 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd:

* INJUNCTION RELATING TO WAFI-GOLPU PROJECT LIFTED

* STAY ORDER RESTRICTING WGJV PARTNERS FROM ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS WITH STATE OF PNG HAS BEEN LIFTED

* CO, WGJV PARTNER HARMONY, LOOK FORWARD TO RE-ENGAGING WITH STATE OF PNG