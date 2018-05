BRIEF-Newell Brands Announces Agreement To Sell The Waddington Group To Novolex

May 4 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL THE WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - GROSS PROCEEDS FROM DIVESTITURE ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.3 BILLION

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BILLION

* NEWELL BRANDS - SIGNED DEAL TO SELL ITS WADDINGTON GROUP TO NOVOLEX HOLDINGS, A PROVIDER OF PAPER & PLASTIC PACKAGING PRODUCTS BACKED BY CARLYLE GROUP