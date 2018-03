BRIEF-Newell Brands Announces Agreement With Carl C. Icahn

March 19 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH CARL C. ICAHN

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - D. CAMPBELL NAMED NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - 4 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - ‍NEWELL BRANDS AND CARL C. ICAHN “ALIGN ON COMPANY STRATEGY AND ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN”​

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - ‍ICAHN AGREED TO VOTE ALL OF HIS SHARES IN FAVOR OF NEWELL BRANDS NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS​

* NEWELL BRANDS- ENTERED INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH CARL C. ICAHN, WHO BENEFICIALLY OWNS ABOUT 6.9 PERCENT OF CO’S OUTSTANDING SHARES

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - AGREED TO APPOINT ‍PATRICK CAMPBELL, BRETT ICAHN, ANDREW LANGHAM AND COURTNEY MATHER DESIGNATED BY ICAHN TO BOARD

* NEWELL BRANDS- DEAL WITH ICAHN PROVIDES CO’S FINANCE COMMITTEE WILL OVERSEE DIVESTITURES CONTEMPLATED BY CO’S EXPANDED ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN

* NEWELL BRANDS - ‍JUDITH SPRIESER & ANOTHER INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEE TO BE DESIGNATED BY ICAHN TO BE NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - FOLLOWING CHANGES TO BOARD, CO’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE OF 11 DIRECTORS

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - “‍BELIEVES THERE ARE FURTHER ACCRETIVE DIVESTITURE OPPORTUNITIES​”

* NEWELL BRANDS - FURTHER ACCRETIVE DIVESTITURE OPPORTUNITIES THAT WILL BRING TOTAL YIELD OF TRANSFORMATION PLAN TO ABOUT $10 BILLION OF AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS​‍​