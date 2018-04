BRIEF-Newell Brands Announces Agreement With Starboard To End Proxy Contest

April 23 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* NEWELL BRANDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH STARBOARD TO END PROXY CONTEST

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - BOARD APPOINTED TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, GERARDO I. LOPEZ AND ROBERT A. STEELE, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* NEWELL BRANDS - INTENDS TO NOMINATE BRIDGET RYAN BERMAN FROM STARBOARD’S SLATE, WHO HAS BEEN MUTUALLY-AGREED UPON BY STARBOARD AND CARL C. ICAHN

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION

* NEWELL BRANDS - AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO COMPRISE 12 DIRECTORS