BRIEF-Newell Brands Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* NEWELL BRANDS PROVIDES UPDATE ON ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN AT CAGNY CONFERENCE

* REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK

* NEWELL BRANDS - FOLLOWING POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES, EXPECTS TO HAVE 9 CORE CONSUMER DIVISIONS WITH ABOUT $11 BILLION IN NET SALES AND $2 BILLION OF EBITDA

* DIVESTITURE PLAN IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $6 BILLION IN NET PROCEEDS AFTER TAXES

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.70, REVENUE VIEW $14.56 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S