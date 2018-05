May 17 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF 12 NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - MARK S. TARCHETTI INFORMED OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT

* NEWELL BRANDS INC - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT Source text: (bit.ly/2k3Wm8P) Further company coverage: