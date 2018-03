March 27 (Reuters) - Newell Brands Inc:

* ‍NEWELL BRANDS SENDS LETTER TO STARBOARD​

* NEW BOARD COMMITTED TO REALIZING REPORTED OPERATING INCOME IMPROVEMENTS OF AT LEAST $800 MILLION OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, INCLUDING MINIMUM OF $300 MILLION IN 2018

* NEW BOARD'S FINANCE COMMITTEE IS NOW CHAIRED BY COURTNEY MATHER, A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT ICAHN CAPITAL