Newfield Exploration Co:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q1 REVENUE $580 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $546.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 TOTAL DOMESTIC PRODUCTION 175 MBOEPD - 185 MBOEPD

* SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX $1,300 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82