BRIEF-Newfield Exploration Refinances Existing Revolving Credit Facility

March 26 (Reuters) - Newfield Exploration Co:

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION SAYS ON MARCH 23 REFINANCED EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY ENTERING INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS FROM $1.8 BILLION TO $2 BILLION

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO - CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED MATURITY FROM JUNE 25, 2020 TO MAY 1, 2023

* NEWFIELD EXPLORATION - CREDIT AGREEMENT ADDED MECHANICS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS SO LONG AS COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY NOT EXCEED $2.75 BILLION