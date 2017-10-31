FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Newfield Exploration reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.52
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 8:15 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Newfield Exploration reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Newfield Exploration Co

* Newfield Exploration reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 revenue $439 million versus I/B/E/S view $416.3 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Newfield Exploration Co qtrly ‍consolidated net production was approximately 161,700 BOEPD (42% oil and 64% liquids)​

* Newfield Exploration Co says ‍increased mid-point of its full-year 2017 production outlook​

* Newfield Exploration Co says ‍for Q4 of 2017, Newfield expects its net domestic production to average approximately 168,000 BOEPD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
