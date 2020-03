March 23 (Reuters) - Newfield Resources Ltd:

* AS OF 22 MARCH, NO INCIDENCE OF COVID-19 VIRUS HAS BEEN REPORTED IN SIERRA LEONE

* NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT ON AVAILABILITY OF LOCAL SUPPLIES NOTED & FUEL,FOOD&OTHER OPERATIONAL REQUIREMENTS REMAIN UNAFFECTED AS OF NOW

* UNDERGROUND DECLINE DEVELOPMENT COMMENCES AND TONGO DIAMOND MINE CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES CONTINUE

* TONGO MINE PROJECT DEVELOPMENT IS CONTINUING UNAFFECTED