BRIEF-Newgioco Provides Update On Italian Operations Due To Coronavirus Quarantine

March 17 (Reuters) - Newgioco Group Inc:

* NEWGIOCO PROVIDES UPDATE ON ITALIAN OPERATIONS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE

* NEWGIOCO GROUP INC - ON MARCH 11, 2020, COMPANY REPORTED THAT APPROXIMATELY 150 BETTING SHOP LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT ITALY WERE TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* NEWGIOCO GROUP INC - CLOSING OF PHYSICAL LOCATIONS IN ITALY DOES NOT AFFECT COMPANY’S CONTINUING ONLINE AND MOBILE OPERATIONS

* NEWGIOCO GROUP - HAS BEEN PROCESSING ABOUT 200 - 300 ONLINE ACCOUNT APPLICATIONS DAILY SINCE GOVERNMENT IMPOSED QUARANTINE TOOK EFFECT ON MARCH 8