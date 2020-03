March 19 (Reuters) - Newlat Food SpA:

* CHAIRMAN SAYS COMPANY DOES NOT EXPECT EVENTS LINKED WITH COVID-19 TO INFLUENCE EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020

* NO POSSIBILITY OF PREDICTING TO WHAT EXTENT COVID-19 MAY HAVE SIGNIFICANT REPERCUSSIONS ON COMPANY IN 2020

* DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT COVID-19 COULD HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SOURCING AND LOGISTICS