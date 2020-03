March 9 (Reuters) - Newlat Food SpA:

* ORGANIC SALES AT END-FEB UP 2% IN ITALY AND UP 3% IN GERMANY

* IN FIRST WEEK OF MARCH ALL BUSINESS UNITS RECORDED AVERAGE REVENUE GROWTH OF +32% YEAR/YEAR

* PRODUCTION PLANTS LOCATED IN ITALY’S CORONAVIRUS ‘RED ZONE’ CONTINUE THEIR OPERATIONS WITHOUT LIMITATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)