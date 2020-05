BRIEF-Newleaf Brands Agrees To Acquire Mindleap Health Inc

May 21 (Reuters) - NewLeaf Brands Inc:

* NEWLEAF BRANDS AGREES TO ACQUIRE MINDLEAP HEALTH INC., DIGITAL HEALTH PLATFORM TO COMBINE MOOD, EMOTION AND HABIT TRACKING WITH TELE-HEALTH IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MENTAL ILLNESS

* NEWLEAF BRANDS INC - DEAL FOR C$3.5 MILLION

* NEWLEAF BRANDS INC - DEAL VALUE PAYABLE IN COMMON SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CO AT C$0.55/SHARE

* NEWLEAF BRANDS INC - SHALL ALSO ADVANCE C$500,000 IN DIRECT INVESTMENT INTO MINDLEAP UPON CLOSING OF DEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)