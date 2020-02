Feb 28 (Reuters) - NewLink Genetics Corp:

* NEWLINK GENETICS CORP QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.22

* NEWLINK GENETICS - ENDED YEAR ON DEC 31, 2019, WITH CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS TOTALING $90.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $120.7 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, 2018