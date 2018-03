March 1 (Reuters) - NewLink Genetics Corp:

* NEWLINK GENETICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER, YEAR-END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR INDOXIMOD PROGRAMS

* NEWLINK GENETICS CORP - QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $10.1 MILLION VERSUS $12.7 MILLION

* NEWLINK GENETICS CORP - QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.37