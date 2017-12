BRIEF-Newmark Group Now Sees IPO Of 20 Million Shares Priced Between $14-$15 Per Share

Dec 14 (Reuters) - NEWMARK GROUP INC:

* NEWMARK GROUP INC SEES IPO OF 20 MILLION SHARES OF ITS CLASS A COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $14.00 AND $15.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* NEWMARK GROUP INC HAD PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED IPO OF 30 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $19-$22 PER SHARE

* NEWMARK GROUP - AFTER COMPLETION OF OFFERING, BGC PARTNERS WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD ALL OF NEWMARK‘S ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CLASS B COMMON STOCK

* NEWMARK GROUP - AFTER COMPLETION OF OFFERING, BGC PARTNERS WILL HOLD ABOUT 93.2 PERCENT OF THE TOTAL VOTING POWER OF NEWMARK'S COMMON STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2AGQdtO) Further company coverage: