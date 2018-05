BRIEF-Newmark Group Reports Qtrly GAAP Net Income Per Fully Diluted Share $0.12

May 3 (Reuters) - Newmark Group Inc:

* NEWMARK GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* NEWMARK GROUP - QTRLY REVENUES $430.5 MILLION VERSUS $332.6 MILLION

* NEWMARK GROUP - QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE $0.12

* NEWMARK GROUP INC - “EXPECT OUR DIVIDEND TO REMAIN CONSISTENT FOR EACH OF THE FOUR QUARTERS OF 2018”

* NEWMARK GROUP - SEES 2018 REVENUES OF BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY $1,900 MILLION AND $2,050 MILLION

* NEWMARK GROUP - SEES 2018 POST-TAX ADJUSTED EPS TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.40 AND $1.60

* NEWMARK GROUP - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BEFORE ALLOCATIONS TO UNITS OF BETWEEN $475 MILLION AND $525 MILLION