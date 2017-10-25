FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 9:29 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

BRIEF-NewMarket Corp reports Q3 earnings per share of $5.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - NewMarket Corp:

* NewMarket Corporation reports third quarter and first nine months 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $5.04

* NewMarket corp qtrly ‍total revenue $ 548.4 million versus $516.1 million​

* NewMarket corp - ‍ “have seen a decrease in operating profit margins during past two quarters and in nine month period as compared to last year”​

* NewMarket corp - ‍“continue to believe that fundamentals of industry as a whole remain unchanged”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
