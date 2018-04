April 25 (Reuters) - NewMarket Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.14

* SALES FOR PETROLEUM ADDITIVES SEGMENT FOR Q1 OF 2018 WERE $586.9 MILLION, UP 8.7% VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS