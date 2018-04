BRIEF-Newmont Announces Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.35

April 26 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q1 REVENUE $1.8 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.84 BILLION

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.33 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE FOR GOLD WAS $1,326, AN IMPROVEMENT OF $107 PER OUNCE OVER PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD PRODUCTION REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 4.9 AND 5.4 MILLION OUNCES IN 2018 AND 2019

* QTRLY ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD PRODUCTION DECREASED TWO PERCENT TO 1.21 MILLION OUNCES

* GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER

* GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018

* ATTRIBUTABLE COPPER PRODUCTION FROM PHOENIX AND BODDINGTON DECREASED 8 PERCENT TO 12,000 TONNES FOR THE QUARTER

* ATTRIBUTABLE COPPER PRODUCTION REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 40,000 AND 60,000 TONNES IN 2018 AND 2019

* COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018

* COPPER AISC FOR QUARTER ROSE 17 PERCENT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS

* AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019

* NEWMONT MINING - TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MILLION TO $1,300 MILLION IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MILLION TO $830 MILLION IN 2019

* NEWMONT - AHAFO MILL EXPANSION EXPECTED TO INCREASE AVERAGE ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION BY BETWEEN 75,000 AND 100,000 OUNCES/YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS FROM 2020

* NEWMONT MINING - MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: