Dec 22 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp:

* NEWMONT MINING- IDENTIFIED THAT REDUCTION IN U.S. CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATE TO 21% WILL RESULT IN RE-VALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS, LIABILITIES

* NEWMONT MINING- EXPECTS TAX REFORM TO RESULT IN ONE-TIME, NON-CASH INCREASE TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF BETWEEN $200 MILLION & $400 MILLION FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31