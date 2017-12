Dec 5 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp:

* NEWMONT MINING CORP - AN AGREEMENT TO FURTHER EXPLORE “PROSPECTIVE ESPERANCE GOLD DISCOVERY” IN FRENCH GUIANA, OWNED BY COMPAGNIE MINIERE ESPERANCE

* NEWMONT MINING - AGREEMENT ENTITLES CO TO EARN UP TO A 70 PERCENT INTEREST IN PROPERTY IN GUIANA SHIELD THROUGH MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENTS