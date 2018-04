BRIEF-Newmont Provides Update On Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident In Ghana

April 9 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp:

* NEWMONT PROVIDES UPDATE ON AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT ACCIDENT IN GHANA

* IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA

* OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES

* AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION