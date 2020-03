BRIEF-Newmont Says Withdrawing Full-Year 2020 Guidance

March 23 (Reuters) - Newmont Corporation:

* NEWMONT IMPLEMENTS ADDITIONAL CONTROLS TO FURTHER PROTECT WORKFORCE, NEIGHBORING COMMUNITIES

* NEWMONT - COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING ONLY ITS FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE AS SOME PRODUCTION COULD BE DEFERRED INTO 2021

* NEWMONT - MINES REPRESENTING ABOUT 80% OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OUTLOOK FOR 2020 CONTINUE OPERATING IN LINE WITH PRODUCTION TARGETS FOR YEAR

* NEWMONT - FOR Q1, NOW EXPECTS TO PRODUCE ABOUT 1.4 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE GOLD OUNCES AND ABOUT 325,000 CO-PRODUCT GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES

* NEWMONT - ARE NOT CURRENTLY EXPERIENCING SIGNIFICANT DELAYS IN SHIPPING OF CONCENTRATE OR TRANSPORTATION AND REFINING OF DORE

* NEWMONT - CURRENTLY HAVE NO CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES AMONG OUR WORKFORCE