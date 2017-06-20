FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Newmont USA receives a verbal order by an MSHA inspector
June 20, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Newmont USA receives a verbal order by an MSHA inspector

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp

* Newmont Mining Corp - on June 14, Newmont USA received a verbal order by an MSHA inspector - SEC filing

* Newmont - verbal order stating an employee observed working directly below material built up on framework of surface stacker in Leeville mine conveyor belt area

* Newmont Mining Corp - company also requested a review of order, which resulted in MSHA formally vacating order on June 19, 2017

* Newmont - conditions cited in order did not result in accidents or injury and had no material adverse impact on company's operations at Leeville mine Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sN5rsa) Further company coverage:

