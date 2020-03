March 25 (Reuters) - Newocean Energy Holdings Ltd:

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE FROM OPERATIONS DOWN 15.40% TO ABOUT HK$642 MILLION

* RELATIVE IMPACT OF COVID 19 TO GROUP’S OPERATION CANNOT BE RELIABLY QUANTIFIED OR ESTIMATED AS OF NOW

* FY TOTAL SALES VOLUME OF ENERGY PRODUCTS INCREASED BY AROUND 13.09% TO ABOUT 7,465,000 TONS