BRIEF-NewRiver Reit says 430 million stg of unsecured debt facilities arranged

Aug 14 (Reuters) - NewRiver Reit Plc:

* £430 MILLION OF UNSECURED DEBT FACILITIES ARRANGED

* HAS SUCCESSFULLY ARRANGED £430 MILLION OF NEW UNSECURED DEBT FACILITIES, TO REPLACE MAJORITY OF ITS SECURED DEBT FACILITIES

* REFINANCING EXERCISE WILL PROVIDE COMPANY WITH A REDUCED COST OF DEBT, INCREASED FLEXIBILITY AND AN INCREASED DEBT MATURITY

* NEW FACILITIES WERE ARRANGED WITH MINIMAL BREAKAGE COSTS USING A SYNDICATE OF BANKS WITH WHOM NEWRIVER HAS ENJOYED LONG STANDING RELATIONSHIPS