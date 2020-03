BRIEF-Newriver REIT Says Confident That It Will Remain Compliant With Its Financial Covenants For Next 12 Months

March 23 (Reuters) - Newriver Reit PLC:

* NEWRIVER REIT PLC - IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON COMMUNITY PUB PORTFOLIO

* NEWRIVER REIT PLC - WORKING WITH INSURANCE BROKERS AND INSURERS TO MAKE A CLAIM FOR BUSINESS DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19 AND FOR LOSS OF RENT

* NEWRIVER REIT PLC - COMPANY HAS NO BANK OR REFINANCING EVENTS UNTIL AUGUST 2023

* NEWRIVER REIT PLC - ASSUMES THAT THERE IS A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN COMPANY’S RETAIL PORTFOLIO INCOME FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS

* NEWRIVER REIT PLC - WILL HAVE IN EXCESS OF £50 MILLION OF CASH AND £45 MILLION OF UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITIES AFTER 12 MONTHS

* NEWRIVER REIT PLC - CONFIDENT THAT IT WILL REMAIN COMPLIANT WITH ITS FINANCIAL COVENANTS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS