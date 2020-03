March 19 (Reuters) - Newriver Reit PLC:

* NEWRIVER REIT PLC - DECIDED NOT TO PAY A Q4 DIVIDEND

* NEWRIVER REIT PLC - ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION OF ALL NON-ESSENTIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROJECTS,

* NEWRIVER REIT PLC - NOT PAYING DIVIDEND WILL PRESERVE £17 MILLION OF CASH