July 9 (Reuters) - Newriver Reit PLC:

* OF TOTAL QUARTERLY RENT DUE ON 24 JUNE 2020, 71% HAS EITHER BEEN COLLECTED OR HAD ALTERNATIVE PAYMENT TERMS AGREED WITH OCCUPIERS

* ACROSS OUR RETAIL PORTFOLIO, 81% OF OCCUPIERS BY GROSS INCOME ARE NOW OPEN

* IN WEEK COMMENCING 29 JUNE, FOOTFALL ACROSS SHOPPING CENTRES IN ENGLAND WAS 105% AHEAD OF FOOTFALL FOR WEEK COMMENCING 8 JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: