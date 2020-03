BRIEF-Newriver REIT Suspends All Previous Guidance On Forecasts

March 31 (Reuters) - Newriver Reit PLC:

* NEWRIVER REIT PLC - RETAIL PORTFOLIO OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* NEWRIVER REIT - AS AT CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON 30 MARCH, CO GOT 60% OF QUARTERLY RETAIL RENTS RELATING TO Q1 OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2021

* NEWRIVER REIT PLC - IT IS TOO EARLY TO ASSESS OVERALL IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) ON BUSINESS

* NEWRIVER REIT PLC - NEWRIVER IS SUSPENDING ALL PREVIOUS GUIDANCE ON FORECASTS THAT IT HAS PROVIDED

* NEWRIVER REIT - WORKS CONSTRUCTIVELY WITH OCCUPIERS WHO HAVE YET TO PAY RENT, TO EITHER RECOVER LATE PAYMENTS OR AGREE ALTERNATIVE PAYMENT SOLUTIONS