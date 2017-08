July 24 (Reuters) - NEWRIVER REIT PLC

* HAS EXCHANGED CONDITIONAL CONTRACTS FOR PRE-SALE OF ENTIRE RESIDENTIAL ELEMENT OF ITS MAJOR MIXED-USE REGENERATION OF BURGESS HILL TOWN CENTRE

* DELPH PROPERTY GROUP HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE ALL 142 RESIDENTIAL UNITS FOR £34 MILLION SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: