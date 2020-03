March 31 (Reuters) - Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA:

* ANTICIPATES A DELAY IN START OF ITS PLANNED STUDIES WITH EVENAMIDE IN SCHIZOPHRENIA DUE TO HOSPITAL STAFF BEING SHIFTED TO CORONAVIRUS CASES, AWAY FROM RESEARCH

* CANNOT PREDICT HOW LONG COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL DELAY INITIATION OF ITS CLINICAL TRIALS