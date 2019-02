Feb 1 (Reuters) - NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS SPA:

* TOP LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN Q4 2019

* POSITIVE STUDY RESULTS MAY LEAD TO APPROVAL OF FIRST DRUG TO BENEFIT A KEY SYMPTOM OF RETT SYNDROME, A SEVERE NEURO-DEVELOPMENTAL ORPHAN DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)