BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals FY Net Loss Widens To EUR 15.04 Million

March 5 (Reuters) - Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA:

* FY TOTAL REVENUES DECREASED TO EUR 4.0 MILLION FROM EUR 13.4 MILLION (2017)

* FY CASH USED IN OPERATIONS INCREASED TO EUR 16.1 MILLION (2017: EUR 8.4 MILLION)

* FY NET LOSS 15.035 MILLION EUR VERSUS LOSS 5.282 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* EXPECTING THE RESULTS FROM OUR STARS PHASE III STUDY WITH SARIZOTAN IN Q4 2019

* EXPECTS ADDITIONAL APPROVALS AND LAUNCHES OF XADAGO®/SAFINAMIDE DURING 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)