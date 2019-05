May 28 (Reuters) - Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA:

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON REGULATORY STATUS OF EVENAMIDE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA

* NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS - RECEIVED A COMMUNICATION FROM FDA INDICATING CONCERN ON FINDINGS FROM A RECENTLY COMPLETED STUDY IN RATS AS WELL AS CNS EVENTS AT HIGHER DOSES IN DOGS Source text: bit.ly/2VWY0tz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)